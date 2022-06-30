Snapchat launches Snapchat Plus, its paid premium version

- Advertisement -

A week ago we commented that Snapchat was preparing a premium version, with additional features that only users who paid a monthly fee would have access to. As well, the company just launched Snapchat Plus, its service for subscribersalong the lines of other social networks that also prepare or have presented tools only for those who pay, as is the case of Twitter with Twitter Blue.

Snapchat Plus costs $3.99 per month

The Snapchat Plus service is available, starting this week, in some countries, those in which Snapchat has the most penetration: the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The company has indicated that it will gradually incorporate it into other countries, although there are no confirmed dates of when it will arrive in Spain or Latin American countries.

In United States Snapchat Plus price is $3.99 per month. For this price, users will not get rid of advertising on the social network -ads will continue to appear- but they will have access to extra features that those who are not subscribers will not be able to see.

Among these special functions is the possibility of change app icon, or see who has watched a Story repeatedly. Snapchat will also allow placing a user at the top of the chat history, because he is that “best friend” that we do not want to miss any updates.

Snapchat says that some of these features may later reach all users of its application. This means that what the payment service allows is priority access to most of the application’s functionalities. Users who pay for them will have the right to use them before the rest.

It is curious that Snapchat has decided to continue showing ads to its paying users – something that other platforms do not do – but the company wants to make sure that it continues to monetize the entire user base and not offer advertisers a reduced base, from which those who already pay for the service.