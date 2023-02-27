Snapchat launches its own chatbot powered by ChatGPT

Snapchat launches’My AI‘, a chatbot that will run the latest version of OpenAI’s GPT technology, customized for Snapchat and currently available to Snapchat+ subscribers as an experimental feature.

Making it clear that it is an AI that can make mistakes in its early stages, and asking users not to share secrets with it, Snapchat has said that it is rolling out an experimental chatbot feature that runs on OpenAI’s GPT technology for some users of its Snapchat photo messaging app.

The function will be available during this week with the aim of beginning to collect the first opinions, comments that will be used to improve the chatbot for future applications.

In an official blog post, they make it clear that it will be limited to subscribed users on Snapchat+, though it will surely roll out to all Snapchat users in the coming months.

The company intends to avoid any “biased, incorrect, harmful or misleading information” through the chatbot, which is why they make it clear that it is in test mode. We already know that it is possible to trick My AI into revealing unwanted information, so anything that comes out of My AI should stay in My AI, to prevent Fake News from spreading to the world.

The company will save all conversations to review the experimental chatbot. Based on the review and feedback from users, the company will introduce more changes for improvement, that’s why they don’t want users to share secrets.

One more way to make AI even more present in our lives.