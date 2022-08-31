Snapchat launches its own “BeReal” with dual cameras

- Advertisement -

As in other occasions in which a new application introduces a novelty, there is no lack of established platforms and social networks that adapt and adopt it.

BeReal is a social network based on sharing a selfie of the author together with an image captured by the rear camera at the same time

This is what has happened with BeReal, the new social network that proposes take a snapshot or video with the front camera and the rear camera at the same time, so that not only the author’s selfie is shared, but also an image or video of context about what is before him. Instagram has already imitated it with its “IG Candid” function, which is currently in the testing phase.

However, Snapchat already announced in April that it would adopt this functionality as part of “Director Mode”a series of tools that would expand the creative capabilities for users, but given the success and impact of BeReal, the inclusion of this specific function has been brought forward.

Although BeReal’s proposal is much simpler (precisely because of its interest in seeking spontaneity and naturalness), Snapchat has added more robustness and other tools to its dual-camera feature.

In this way, the user can choose between different background options, in addition to being able to select whether the two images or videos are shown stacked, one next to the other or one inside the other, like a smaller window. This last option is the one that most closely resembles the aspect of the double images shared through BeReal, by the way.

In addition, Snapchat allows add lenses, stickers and even music to the result obtained by the capture by double camera. The new feature is already available in the iOS app and will be available in the Android version in the coming months.