Snapchat launches Family Center in Spain

Snapchat has a specific tool, designed for parents to keep their children safe, called the Family Center. It was released in the United States this summer and now it’s coming to Spain.

The functionality has been designed by experts in online safety and well-being, in order to understand the real needs of parents and children. The Family Center makes it possible to build trust between the two, since parents can supervise, with the consent of their children, which people they interact with on Snapchat (who their friends are, what interactions they carry out…) without having knowledge of the content of their private conversations.

Through the Family Center, parents can report any account whose trust is compromised and a member of Snapchat’s security team will review their actions.

How to access the Family Center on Snapchat?

To access the Family Center, you just have to use the Snapchat search bar -visible in each tab of the app, or through the settings of the social network- and write terms such as “family”, “security” or “parents”. ».

When entering the Family Center, parents can send an invitation to their teenagers, which they will have to authorize to give them access to their friends list.

Snapchat has indicated that, in the coming months, it will include additional features within the Family Center. Among others, new content controls for parents will be launched and the ability for teens to notify their parents when they report an account or content.

The social network ensures that, although it works to moderate the content that is shown to adolescents in public spaces, such as the Discover tab or in the Spotlight section, and does not allow unverified content to reach large audiences, each family has points different views on what content is appropriate for their children, so with the Family Center it empowers families to make decisions about what content their children can and cannot see.