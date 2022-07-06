HomeTech NewsSnapchat launches Augmented Reality experience in Barcelona

Snapchat launches Augmented Reality experience in Barcelona

By Brian Adam
If you are in Barcelona, ​​and you approach the sculpture of Estel Ferit, in Barceloneta, on the beach, take out your mobile and try the new Snapchat lens.

The company has launched its first Augmented Reality experience in Spain, and they have chosen Barcelona for the premiere.

In this video I tell you how it works.

♬ original sound – Wwwhatsnew

This is their first personalized Custom Landmarker lens, specially designed to focus on how we can improve the planet, discovering the effect of litter on the beach and how it affects marine life.

We just have to open Snapchat and choose the lens that is already available when we are in front of the sculpture, but any Spaniard can enjoy the experience without leaving home thanks to a World Lens that simulates the experience.

The “Protect your Sea” lens uses Custom Landmarker, a new feature that allows creators to pin Lenses to local places that matter to them. Both Pau Casas, Snap’s Head of Spain, and Marie Mure-Ravaud, International Communications, tell us from Snapchat that in a short future we will have a map from which all the augmented reality experiences that we can enjoy in each city will be marked.

World Lenses appear on the outdoor camera and can detect and map the environment and surface around you.

Back in 2020, Snap announced its first climate strategy, a strategy that has made the company completely clean today, with Snap expected to be carbon negative by 2030.

