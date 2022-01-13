Snapchat kicks off 2022 with news on Android and iOS

Snapchat welcomes the new year with a series of novelties which involve both iOS and Android users, where recently the social network has surpassed the corresponding app for Apple devices in terms of the number of users. Snapchat announces that users will now be able to make conversations “more fun and expressive”.

– Emoticon-based polls can now be added to Snaps and Stories. Positive that this kind of polls is cross platform, that is, it works on both iOS and Android so as not to “cut out” anyone. “Furthermore – says Snapchat – Our polls are designed with transparency in mind – you can see how your friends voted to ensure responses remain thoughtful and kind. To create a poll, check the new option in the Sticker folder “ Improved Calling – the developers have “reinvented” the interface for audio and video calls to make them more fun. It is now easier to add Lenses and preview who answered a group call before we arrived. In addition, other Lenses have been introduced – Snapchat says there are millions – so as to increase the ways to express themselves. The features described above have already been included with the latest application update, you just have to check the respective stores. If you have never downloaded it, here are the download links. Snapachat | Android | Google Play Store, Free

