Tech NewsAppsSnapchat

Snapchat is growing faster than Facebook and Twitter

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Snapchat feed Spotlight

Snap (Snapchat’s parent company) has presented its results for the first quarter of 2022 and has announced that its growth (in the United States) is greater than that of two of its biggest competitors, the social networks Facebook and Twitter. as much as that daily active Snapchat users have increased by 18% year-on-year to 332 million worldwide.

Snapchat already has 332 million active daily users

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

In the case of Facebook, the Meta company in the past quarter, for the first time in its history, experienced a loss in the number of users, while Twitter reported that the number of its monetizable active daily users had decreased by 2% in United States and up to 15% internationally.

Read:

Xiaomi MIUI 12, a feature integrates the smartphone with Windows 10

In addition, Snapchat has obtained 38% year-over-year growth in profit up to 1,060 million dollars, an amount that could have been higher had it not been for the fact that the invasion of Ukraine by Russia would have paralyzed part of the advertising campaigns of some advertisers.

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

As for growth prospects, Snapchat is firmly betting on experiences related to augmented reality, a type of content to which they claim that more than 250 million daily users have already joined this platform. Snapchat continues to add new updates to its online store through augmented reality.

The arrival of new functions, services and products is also expected within the framework of the Snapchat Partner Summit, an annual forum of the social network that will be held at the end of April and in which, according to Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snap, announcements will be made about these news.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

When it was born in 2011, the original name of Snapchat was Picaboo, which in English means “look” but can be translated as the Spanish equivalent to “cu-cu”, as in the children’s game. Since then this social network has undergone multiple changes, being the first to bet on ephemeral content instead of content remaining available beyond the time of publication.

.

Read:

How to gain followers on Instagram

Previous articleThe AyaNeo OLED handheld console will arrive with a Ryzen APU but without RDNA2
Next articleNeighbours rally together to support family after man’s body recovered from river
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Android

Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro, the maximum power in mobiles has never been closer to compact cameras

More material in the Vivo catalog, for the moment on the most Asian side: the brand...
Ireland

Neighbours rally together to support family after man’s body recovered from river

A community has come together to launch an online fundraiser for the family of Dublin man whose body...
Tech News

The AyaNeo OLED handheld console will arrive with a Ryzen APU but without RDNA2

Although we already had some previous devices, after the recent launch of the Steam Deck, it seems that...
Ireland

Croke Park residents ‘didn’t mind’ Ed Sheeran but not looking forward to Garth Brooks concerts

Residents living near Croke Park “didn’t mind” Ed Sheeran but they’re not looking forward to the Garth Brooks...