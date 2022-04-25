Snapchat is growing faster than Facebook and Twitter

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Snap (Snapchat’s parent company) has presented its results for the first quarter of 2022 and has announced that its growth (in the United States) is greater than that of two of its biggest competitors, the social networks Facebook and Twitter. as much as that daily active Snapchat users have increased by 18% year-on-year to 332 million worldwide.

In the case of Facebook, the Meta company in the past quarter, for the first time in its history, experienced a loss in the number of users, while Twitter reported that the number of its monetizable active daily users had decreased by 2% in United States and up to 15% internationally.

In addition, Snapchat has obtained 38% year-over-year growth in profit up to 1,060 million dollars, an amount that could have been higher had it not been for the fact that the invasion of Ukraine by Russia would have paralyzed part of the advertising campaigns of some advertisers.

As for growth prospects, Snapchat is firmly betting on experiences related to augmented reality, a type of content to which they claim that more than 250 million daily users have already joined this platform. Snapchat continues to add new updates to its online store through augmented reality.

The arrival of new functions, services and products is also expected within the framework of the Snapchat Partner Summit, an annual forum of the social network that will be held at the end of April and in which, according to Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snap, announcements will be made about these news.

When it was born in 2011, the original name of Snapchat was Picaboo, which in English means “look” but can be translated as the Spanish equivalent to “cu-cu”, as in the children’s game. Since then this social network has undergone multiple changes, being the first to bet on ephemeral content instead of content remaining available beyond the time of publication.

