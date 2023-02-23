Snapchat is adding audio recommendations and music syncing

Snapchat has launched a sound recommendation system for Lenses, its popular augmented reality (AR) filters. Users will be able find out what sounds other people are using in your posts and add audio to your own photos or videos. The feature is now available for US users and is rolling out globally.
The social network will also start to allow a feature that automatically sync photos and videos loaded with the beat of songs when making a montage. Users can add from four to 20 photos and videos.
These features are an attempt by the social network to compete with TikTok. Last year, Snapchat also launched Director Mode, which allows for more video editing options. The platform also offers cash payouts for those who release successful videos.
While TikTok still dominates the short video space, Snapchat is leaning heavily on AR filters, which are now a core part of trending content across all platforms. According to the company, 250 million of its users are “engaging with augmented reality” daily and that nearly two-thirds of user submissions to Spotlight use the platform’s editing tools or AR filters.
In December, Snapchat announced new ways for influencers to raise capital, through digital products that users can purchase in the app. And the company plans to announce more AR shopping efforts for brands in the coming months.