Snapchat is adding audio recommendations and music syncing

Snapchat has launched a sound recommendation system for Lenses, its popular augmented reality (AR) filters. Users will be able find out what sounds other people are using in your posts and add audio to your own photos or videos. The feature is now available for US users and is rolling out globally.

The social network will also start to allow a feature that automatically sync photos and videos loaded with the beat of songs when making a montage. Users can add from four to 20 photos and videos.

These features are an attempt by the social network to compete with TikTok. Last year, Snapchat also launched Director Mode, which allows for more video editing options. The platform also offers cash payouts for those who release successful videos.