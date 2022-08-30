Snapchat Introduces Dual Camera Feature – Comes First to iPhone

Snapchat has announced the arrival of the Dual functionality on the iOS version of its applicationthanks to which it will be possible to make videos using the front and rear cameras at the same time.

The news was announced in April at the Partner Summit 2022 and is starting to arrive on the public version of Snapchat only now, provided you have an iPhone XS or newer models. Dual Camera was part of a number of s found within the package director modehowever, this will only arrive in full form over the next few months, while Dual Camera has been launched as a stand-alone function to be able to reach the market early.

On the other hand, that of the dual camera is becoming an increasingly popular trend in recent times, especially since the social BeReal has relaunched it after a long time of oblivion. However, unlike BeReal which focuses on selfies, Snapchat’s Dual Camera allows you to shoot movies using both the front and rear cameras and combine the flows in different layouts and with the possibility of integrating the powerful AR filters of the social network.

Obviously Snapchat isn’t the only one to have expressed interest in the new trend, as Instagram is also working on something similar. At the moment, as already mentioned, the function is only available on iOS, while Android users will have to wait several months before seeing it implemented.