Snapchat hires the director of the US Secret Service

The Director of the United States Secret Services, James Murrayleaves his job in the White House and goes to the private sector… specifically to a social network that is booming in the country: Snapchat.

Joe Biden, President of the United States, thanked the director for his work and dedication to the country

This has been confirmed by the manager himself to various media outlets in the United States, noting that it will be at the end of July when he leaves his public position and becomes head of the Security Department (Chief Security Officer, CSO) of Snap (the company that owns Snapchat and Snapchat). Spectacles, glasses that allow you to take pictures and upload them directly to the social network, similar to RayBan Stories on Facebook)

James Murray will join Snap on August 1, reporting directly to Snapchat CEO and co-founder Evan Spiegel. The company has already confirmed the signing of him and has also welcomed him on social networks.

For its part, the United States Secret Service published a statement this week thanking Murray for his efforts, especially during the “historic COVID-19 pandemic” and for leading protection services for political leaders and his investigation into crimes against the country’s financial infrastructure.

The United States Secret Services works to protect the safety of presidents, their families, and other United States officials at the highest level. They also have a prominent role in preventing and acting during significant events, such as the incidents that led to the storming of the Capitol in Washington in January 2021.

“Murray represents the secret service itself, and has protected the families of the presidents of the United States as if they were his own. We are very grateful for his services and his contribution to our country and our family », the current president of the United States, Joe Biden, declared in an official document, after learning of Murray’s departure to the private company.