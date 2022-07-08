HomeTech NewsAppsSnapchat hires the director of the US Secret Service

Snapchat hires the director of the US Secret Service

Tech NewsApps

Published on

By Brian Adam
snapchat bolsa.jpg
snapchat bolsa.jpg
- Advertisement -
Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The Director of the United States Secret Services, James Murrayleaves his job in the White House and goes to the private sector… specifically to a social network that is booming in the country: Snapchat.

Joe Biden, President of the United States, thanked the director for his work and dedication to the country

This has been confirmed by the manager himself to various media outlets in the United States, noting that it will be at the end of July when he leaves his public position and becomes head of the Security Department (Chief Security Officer, CSO) of Snap (the company that owns Snapchat and Snapchat). Spectacles, glasses that allow you to take pictures and upload them directly to the social network, similar to RayBan Stories on Facebook)

James Murray will join Snap on August 1, reporting directly to Snapchat CEO and co-founder Evan Spiegel. The company has already confirmed the signing of him and has also welcomed him on social networks.

[mb_related_posts1]

For its part, the United States Secret Service published a statement this week thanking Murray for his efforts, especially during the “historic COVID-19 pandemic” and for leading protection services for political leaders and his investigation into crimes against the country’s financial infrastructure.

WhatsApp attacks fake news and you can chat with unknown numbers

The United States Secret Services works to protect the safety of presidents, their families, and other United States officials at the highest level. They also have a prominent role in preventing and acting during significant events, such as the incidents that led to the storming of the Capitol in Washington in January 2021.

“Murray represents the secret service itself, and has protected the families of the presidents of the United States as if they were his own. We are very grateful for his services and his contribution to our country and our family », the current president of the United States, Joe Biden, declared in an official document, after learning of Murray’s departure to the private company.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Communication

Router lights solid green or blinking: what do they indicate?

The router is a device that almost all of us have at home, but...
Computing

HTC returns to the fray with a tablet: this is the new HTC A101

The Taiwanese manufacturer surprised us last year when it returned to the tablet...
Tech News

ViewSonic OMNI expands the offer of curved monitors for gaming

Expanding its range of gaming monitors, this time ViewSonic surprises us with the arrival...
Tech News

Artificial intelligence for more accurate weather forecasts

Global climate models, thanks to the advances accumulated after successive investigations, coincide in a...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Mobile

Xiaomi continues to use a virtual proximity sensor in the Xiaomi 12S Ultra

Xiaomi has once again enlisted Elliptic Labs, a Norwegian provider of software-based virtual proximity...
Tech News

Compilation of the best 4K and QHD wallpaper apps of 2022

We have already talked before about various mobile applications that serve to provide varied...

© 2021 voonze.com.