Snapchat has new features to add music to our content

Snapchat is adding new ways to add music to the content that we generate within the app.

New features that complement the dynamics of your Sounds tool, allowing you to add licensed songs and sounds to Stories and Snap.

New features to create montages with music on Snapchat

Snapchat has long since launched its Sounds tool, which makes it easy to add music to the content we share in the app. This tool features playlists with music from Snapchat artists and partners. In this way, you can get licensed music, TV audios and movies, among other options.

And now this dynamic gets even better thanks to two new features. For one, there’s a new recommendation feature that allows users to get sounds that match a lens. So when you’re about to apply a lens to a video or photo, head over to the Sounds library for these recommendations.

This feature is currently available in the US, but is rolling out globally on both iOS and Android. So you won’t find it in your account yet, but you can stay tuned as it will be available shortly.

On the other hand, Snapchat is adding a new function that will make it easier to make montages without making it too complicated:

Sounds Sync for Camera Roll photos and videos allows Snapchatters to create montage videos that automatically follow the beat of audio tracks from the Sounds library. Snapchat users can select between 4 and 20 photos/videos from their camera roll.

So all you have to do is choose the photos you want to add to your montage, and that’s it. The rest of the work will be done by the application so that your assembly has a professional result. This feature will begin rolling out internationally starting in March.

While it sounds like a small update, these two features will save us time and make it easier for us to add sound and music to our content.