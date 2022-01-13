Apps

Snapchat for iOS: new features from the latest update

To start a 2022 with exciting changes, Snapchat for iOS announced a big update coming in the next few days. These new features of the latest app update they will serve to make chatting with our friends more fun and expressive. The new Snapchat features for iOS. According to the information you gave us SnapchatOnce this update is available, users will be able to reply, react and even conduct surveys to your friends, both in the devices of Android as in those of ios, thanks to these new features: One of them is “Chat Reply “ (Reply to message), This feature allows you to reply to an individual message in the chat to keep the conversation going and respond with context. For this you must press and hold the message you want to reply and select the option “reply”. Another new feature is the “Reaction with Batmoji”. With it it will be easier to express your feelings in chat. 7 batmojis will be available to choose from, so you will have a quick and easy way to react to any message.

Finally, the Survey Stickers. With these you can add Polls to your stories and Snaps to entertain your friends. This feature will be available to both Android Y ios. In addition, the surveys of Snap They were designed with transparency in mind to help ensure responses are thoughtful and courteous. To create a Poll, you will find the function in the Stickers section.

Other improvements from the last update.

Snapchat has the idea to significantly improve your Call function. Snapchat reinvented its video and audio call interface to make live conversations more fun and dynamic. Now it’s easier than ever to add Lenses and preview who answered a group call before joining.

In addition, users will be able to use millions of Lenses compatible for video calls, finding even more ways to express yourself.

The last December, Snapchat introduced a video editor called independent “Story Studio”. With this App, the company said that it is faster and more fun for creators to improve their content since the Snapchat App itself does not have enough tools to edit.

In October, Snapchat also announced a new way to allow creators to monetize their content with “Challenges of Spotlight”, which offers cash acknowledgments to encourage users to post original content on the social network. So much TikTok What Instagram They also pay creators to post popular videos.