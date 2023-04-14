5G News
Snapchat for Android will soon have a dark mode, but only for...

Snapchat for Android will soon have a dark mode, but only for subscribers

Android
In recent years, Dark Mode has gone from being something anecdotal to a common feature in many mobile applications and systems, although there are still mobile applications that lack this feature, which is intended for more comfortable viewing in low-light environments. lightning.

Among the mobile apps that lack Dark Mode is Snapchat for Android. Alessandro Paluzzi, a specialist in discovering new features in mobile applications through his source code, is already beginning to see signs that the feature is on the way.

As with other applications, Paluzzi keeps track of what’s new on Snapchat for Android, updating the corresponding thread on his Twitter profile.

Pay to have dark mode on Android

It had the first indications in the year 2021 and now it has found evidence of the arrival of the new section called “App appearance”which offers three display options: “Always Light”, “Always Dark”, and “Matching System”.

Samsung announces chocolate mint mouse and keyboard set
Users will be thankful that this popular app finally deigns to have its Dark Mode option, but surprise! According to Paluzzi, on Android it will only be available to Snapchat+ subscribers.

This is in contrast to the fact that Dark Mode has been in the iOS version of Snapchat for a while now, and free for all users, which is surprisingly discriminating between platforms.

In iOS they have dark mode, and for free

The logical thing to do, as many apps do, is to bring free capabilities as exclusives to subscribers on all platforms. Unless there is a change that sounds more logical, it is worth asking what will motivate Snapchat to establish such discrimination, when Dark Mode is a common feature in many applications and available to all its users.

In any case, we will have to wait and see what happens along the way since, as happens on occasion, the plans are modified, reaching the end users in a different way than they were originally planned.

Anyway, it is also surprising how something that could be so basic these days has taken so long to arrive in the version of Snapchat for Android when iOS users have been using it for a long time, and as some studies point out, users tend to be more willing to pay for apps on iOS than on Android.

Via: 9to5Google

