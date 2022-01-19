Snapchat decreases teens’ exposure to friend recommendations

One of the main challenges that social networks are having is how to manage the safety of their adolescent audience. Many companies have been in the eye of the hurricane for issues related to their few tools for the safety of young people. In that sense, Snapchat is implementing a measure to regulate the recommendations of friends that teenagers receive.

The social network seeks to ensure that the recommendations for this sector are from people they know in real life. To do this, they have implemented a condition under which the new rule will work.

This is the condition for Snapchat to send friend recommendations to teenagers

The so-called “Quick Add List” is the tool that Snapchat uses for us to connect with people that we probably know or are interested in. However, exposing teen accounts in this area can be really dangerous for your security. In that sense, Snapchat has implemented a regulation in the recommendations of friends to the accounts of adolescents. This is done for the purpose of mitigating their exposure to people they do not know or are not part of close circles.

In that sense, the social network will only send friend recommendations if the accounts have a certain number of people in common. However, the company has not exactly defined the figure that represents “a certain amount” of ordinary people. Despite this, its results can be very good in reducing the exposure of adolescents to strangers.

This change is also in function of reducing a serious problem that the platform was facing, which was being used for the sale of drugs among young people. Additionally, from Snapchat they plan more parental control options such as the possibility that representatives have information about who their children talk to. So, the social network is advancing very good alternatives in order to protect its young audience.