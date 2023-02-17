Snapchat continues to attract new users, surpassing 750 million a month

Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel announced that Snapchat has experienced rapid growth in the number of users over the past 10 months.

According to Spiegel, the application now has more than 750 million monthly users, which is an increase of 25% compared to the 600 million it had 10 months ago. The company also reported that the monthly count increased 20% in the year to April 2022.

- Advertisement -

Snapchat’s user base grew 25% in 10 months

Snapchat is one of those social networks that has been somewhat relegated from the media attention in recent years. However, this has not been synonymous in his case with a bad time, at least in terms of his user base.

In conversation with Bloomberg, the CEO of Snap Inc. attributed the growth of the community gathered around Snapchat to changes in the company’s strategy, which is focused on three priorities: increasing the number of users, making them spend more time on the platform, drive revenue growth and advance augmented reality technology. However, Spiegel also acknowledged that the company has experienced a slowdown in revenue growth.

Investors were watching for these signs as they are interested in seeing if Snap’s plan to change its strategy is paying off. The company hopes that the continued expansion of its user base will offset the significant drop in performance of its digital advertising business. In the first quarter, Snap’s revenue is expected to post its first drop since a year earlier, with the amount of money the company earns per user falling to the lowest level in nearly three years.

- Advertisement -

The company has already stated that the drop in digital marketing spending that hurt the industry broadly over the past year is leveling off. On the other hand, Snap is making changes to its ad offerings this year, hoping to boost revenue in the first quarter.

Spiegel also explained that the company and its competitors are still dealing with the hangover of Apple’s privacy policy change in 2021, which made it harder to personalize and track the success of digital ads. According to the company’s CEO, these changes “upended about a decade of best practices from digital advertisers.”

Although Snapchat is not the largest social networking application, with Facebook and Instagram concentrating around 3 billion and 2 billion users per month, respectively, this platform known to be especially popular among young people. In recent years, it has been competing for the attention of younger users with TikTok, which has more than a billion people logging in each month.

- Advertisement -

To compete in this scenario, Snapchat has been investing in its Snapchat+ subscription service and augmented reality glasses. The company has reported that just six months after launch, Snapchat+ has 2.5 million subscribers and is on track to achieve an annual revenue run rate of $100 million. Also, over the past year, more than 250 million users have engaged with Snapchat’s AR shopping lenses.

Fueled by investments in new products, Snapchat plans to reach 1 billion monthly active users in the coming years, with a focus on emerging markets outside of developed regions such as North America and Europe.