Snapchat Begins Testing Pausing and Restoring Snap Streaks

Snap Streak is a badge-like feature built into Snapchat that appears when Snaps have been exchanged between two contacts in a 24-hour period for more than three consecutive days, but there may be circumstances whereby one party is unable to continue sending. Snaps on a regular basis, whether for study reasons, travel, or any other reason that crosses the path, leading to the loss of the streak.

This can be interpreted by the other party as a loss of interest in friendship or the like, although Snap, Snapchat’s parent company, wants to remedy this by starting to test a feature that will allow users to pause streaks to be able to resume them later. .



Maintain streaks even if you can’t share Snaps for a while

As stated in a brief statement:

A missed Snap Streak doesn't mean your friendship has cooled, so starting today, we're making it easier to take a break with a new feature we're testing so you can reignite the spark and restore a free streak just by one touch.

Pay attention because they say to restore a streak for free, that is, it is a function that in the long run will have to pay a price for the successive restorations of streaks that users want to perform, the first being free of charge.

New revenue stream aimed at encouraging subscriptions

Although they have not mentioned a price for the successive restorations of streaks, which users will have to perform from the application, from TechCrunch they indicate that the successive restorations of streaks will be priced at 0.99 cents per streak in the United States.

From Snap they also promise that Snapchat+ subscribers will soon be able to pause current streaks to be able to restore them later, although at the moment we do not know if they will have to pay for the restorations or if they will be integrated as part of the subscription, which may be the case. more logical.

What is certain is that this can become a new source of income, taking into account the value that this feature has for most users, although it is probably intended to seek an incentive so that more users of free accounts can become paying subscribers, adding to the 2.5 million paying subscribers that the social networking platform already has, as reported by it at its Investor Day event last February.

Therefore, this will avoid the concerns of users, who could see their interactions with their contacts diminished, in exchange for being able to restore the streaks later when possible for a small amount of money, thus avoiding the loss of the streaks.

