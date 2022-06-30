Snapchat+ arrives, the offer for Snapchat paid subscribers

A few weeks ago it became known that Snapchat, Snap Inc’s main application, was internally testing its new paid subscription access model called Snapchat Plus, for which the most enthusiastic of the application who pay 4.59 euros per month or $45.99 per year will get early access to experimental features, pre-releases, as well as exclusive features.

This is a new source of income that other social platforms are also betting on, as is the case of Twitter with Twitter Blue or more recently Telegram with its recent launch of Telegram Premium.



Snapchat’s first foray into alternative revenue to advertising

And today is the day that this paid subscription access model becomes publicly available, where according to the official statement, it is reaching the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, with the promise of reaching other markets over time.

At the moment, not much is being offered, although subscribers to this payment method will not be exempt from advertisements, although they will have priority support. In addition, they will be able to change the icon of the application, see who has access to the history more than once, mark a friend as the best friend, and more.

For Snapchat’s senior vice president of products, Jacob Andreou, this new offer becomes the company’s first attempt to make money outside of advertising, but it will not become a central pillar of the business.

He adds that this new offer is aimed more at “people who spend most of their time communicating with their closest friends on Snap.”

This new offer comes at a time when the privacy measures that platforms such as Apple and Google are betting on are affecting the advertising market due to the limitations that they entail in monitoring user activity, so the different social platforms are looking for alternative options that complement their main source of income from advertising.

According to today’s statement:

More than 332 million people around the world use Snapchat every day to express themselves, be in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. We’ve always loved creating new features for our community and have historically tested new features in different ways, rolling them out across various Snapchatters and geographies.

There is no doubt, and we have indicated this on several occasions, that Snapchat has been forced to reinvent itself to get away from Instagram and regain a share of users lost along the way, to walk towards that throne that it came to occupy in its day.

It will now be up to users whether the new payment offer is a success or not, although the truth is that payment functions are a trend on the main social platforms to complement advertising revenue.

