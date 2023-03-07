Snapchat already has its own chat with artificial intelligence: how it works

Snapchat adds to the trend of chatbots-like- /">chatbots. Through artificial intelligencethe social network will add a space in which users will have the opportunity to interact to ask for recommendations, chat and make the requests they consider.

The name of this tool is My AI, although each person will have the possibility of assigning it the name they want to address the chatbot more closely, which will be based on OpenAI technology, which is the one behind ChatGPT.

The AI ​​coming to Snapchat

This type of interaction has become the focus of many companies in recent days, such as Microsoft, which announced its integration with Bing, and Google, which confirmed the development of its own AI called Brad.

Therefore, the arrival to a social network was something waiting, under the same concept of conversational chat in which the user can ask for recommendations, help, texts, lists and much more. And with that objective the platform is announcing it.

Users will have the option to change the background design and ask for recommendations. (Snapchat)

“My AI can recommend birthday gift ideas for the best friend, plan a long-weekend hiking trip, suggest a dinner recipe, or even write a poem about cheese for a cheddar-obsessed friend,” he said. Snapchat.

The interface that this function will present will be similar to that of any chat, although the user will have the possibility of customizing the name of the bot and the wallpaper, as design innovations compared to the other tools that are already available.

The inclusion of this artificial intelligence to the social network will come with one of the most repetitive problems: the possibility of manipulating the answers and finding erroneous information. The same app reports that “although My AI is designed to avoid biased, incorrect, harmful or misleading information”, “errors may occur”.

In addition, they recommend “not sharing any secrets and not trusting their advice”, because it is a system that is prone to “hallucinations” and can be “tricked into saying anything”.

So to use it, you will have to be careful, as is the case with other platforms, since many of them have limited information, as is the case with ChatGPT which has a database up to 2021.

Snapchat It also warns that all conversations with the chatbot “will be stored and may be reviewed to improve the product experience”, which further reiterates the obligation to be careful with the information that is given there.

For its operation, the social network was based on the latest version of OpenAI’s GPT technology, which is 3.5. The tool will arrive in the next few days and will be available only to Snapchat+ subscribers.

Skype also adds artificial intelligence

the platform of video calls will now integrate with iartificial intelligence (AI) and will be enabled for the more than 30 million people who use skype daily in the world.

Next to the seeker bing, some scenarios will be created where people can ask questions and find information for the entire group of the call; such as asking for suggestions on travel destinations, expected weather forecasts, and interesting events surrounding a trip.

The platform indicated that within the characteristics is the choice of how the answers are displayed: bullet points, text or a simplified answer. The platform will have more than 100 languages and will be able to translate between them.

This new update will be available worldwide in preview, however, in the first few days of testing people may encounter connectivity issues. The mobile application is available at iOS and Android.