Tech NewsAppsSnapchat

Snapchat allows you to insert YouTube videos as a sticker

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Snapchat has introduced a new feature to make it easier to insert YouTube videos into a Snap or Story. Until now, for include a YouTube video in a Snapchat post it was necessary to copy the link, paste it into the post and attach it as an external link. From now on, this process can be done in a faster and more direct way. The tool is now available for both Android and iOS devices.

YouTube videos can now be embedded directly into a Snapchat post

The user must enter the YouTube website or app and enter the video they want to share through Snapchat. Once inside it, you will have to Click on the “Share” button. Next you will see a window with the different apps through which you can share the YouTube video, and you must select Snapchat.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

Snapchat Youtube

Read:

A study affirms that different mobile brands share our data even with third parties even if we are not using the mobile

Doing so will open the Snapchat app and the selected video will automatically appear embedded in a sticker as a thumbnail. This will show the title of the video and the name of its author. Once the video is embedded in the Snapchat post, the user will be able to edit the sticker by resizing it, rotating it, or placing it anywhere on the screen.

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

Contacts who see the snap or story will have to click on the sticker to see the full video. However, video viewing will not take place within SnapchatInstead, the sticker will redirect the user to the YouTube app or website.

Despite this new tool to embed YouTube videos, Snapchat still will allow inserting these with the old method. This does not allow editing the sticker in the same way, and it does not show the name of the creator of the video.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

The social network, which at the end of last year reached 280 million users, already introduced a very similar function at the end of 2020 to insert tweets in its publications.

.

Read:

The launch of the Surface Duo would be imminent: Microsoft aims to anticipate Samsung

Previous articleThe best apps to manage passwords on Android
Next articleHow to clear Safari Reading List on iPhone, iPad…
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

How to?

How to clear Safari Reading List on iPhone, iPad…

Are you one of those users who often use Safari's Reading List feature to save web pages for...
Apps

The best apps to manage passwords on Android

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Tech News

MINISFORUM EliteMini B550, a mini-PC with Ryzen and external dedicated graphics

EliteMini B550 is the latest model with which the Chinese manufacturer MINISFORUM wants to conquer the user who...
Android

I TOP migliori Smartwatch da comprare | Aprile 2022

The wearables market is among those that have grown the most over the last couple of years, both...