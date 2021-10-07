Snapchat adds ‘Run the Office’, the fastest way to get involved in your community

In the US, the tradition of participating in local institutions is deeply rooted, thanks to neighborhood councils and other groups that try to help improve the lives of all citizens. It is a way of getting in touch with society’s problems and understanding the best ways to address them to mitigate their consequences. Until now, these types of movements, which in Spain also exist in neighborhoods of large cities and other localities, were not present in social networks and it was difficult to apply to participate in them. These are closed organizations that are difficult to access if it is not completely face-to-face. Do you want to be a local delegate? Snapchat has taken up that tradition and has decided to include it in its social network, first in the US and thanks to the data collected through BallotReady, with which all those users will be able to apply to become part of the different neighborhood councils and meetings that are active around you. What’s more, not only for ourselves, since the application will also allow us to propose to others, those we consider best prepared or who meet special requirements to lead these movements. According to the social network, this tool “will help Snapchatters explore hundreds of opportunities to run for local office based on the issues that concern them most, from the City Neighborhood Board and City Council to the School Board and the State Representative “. This platform brings together more than 75,000 organizations and groups where users can offer to be part of them. Programs that have to do with political, social, local leadership, civil rights, etc. For Snapchat it is important to facilitate this access of young people to participate in political issues since the “next generation is the most diverse”, although “currently only 6% of state legislators are under 35 years old. We hope that our initiative ‘Run for ‘one office helps shape a more equitable and thoughtful democracy that includes all Americans, including young people. ”For now, Snapchat is targeting the youngest population in a country with a deep-rooted culture. How could it be transferred to ours where this type of movement is much less structured. Or do you not think it is interesting to participate in solving municipal problems in a constructive way?>