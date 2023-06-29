SnapCalorie: Artificial Intelligence to identify the quality of what we eat

- Advertisement -

SnapCalorie, the innovative health startup, is changing the way people count calories and track their diets. The company, which recently raised $2 million from high-profile investors, uses cutting-edge technology to estimate a meal’s calorie content from a simple photo.

A New Approach to Calorie Counting

SnapCalorie founder Wade Norris, who previously co-founded Google Lens, and his partner Scott Baron, a systems engineer in the aerospace industry, are at the forefront of this nutritional revolution. The tool uses a unique combination of depth sensors and a team of human reviewers to measure the food portion and calculate calories more accurately.

The powerful algorithm of SnapCalorie was trained on a data set of 5,000 unique meals, taken under a variety of challenging and diverse conditions. Each ingredient was weighed on a scale to ensure accuracy. Thanks to this, it has been possible to reduce the caloric error to less than 20%, a milestone in the world of nutrition applications.

Although SnapCalorie’s algorithm may initially be biased toward American food, since the initial data was collected in the United States, the company is working to expand its data set. The goal is to include a variety of cultural cuisines to make the app more accessible and inclusive.

Not just a calorie counting tool, SnapCalorie also includes a virtual assistant powered by ChatGPT. This chatbot offers meal suggestions based on the user’s goals and past preferences, allowing for unmatched personalization.

With its focus on expansion, SnapCalorie is on track to add 1,000 new users this month. The startup’s smart technology is undoubtedly resonating with consumers, who are increasingly looking to control and understand what they eat.

SnapCalorie is a perfect example of how technology and artificial intelligence can play an essential role in the future of our diet. Not only does it allow for more accurate calorie tracking, but it also contributes to nutrition personalization, which could result in a healthier, more conscientious society.

More information at SnapCalorie.