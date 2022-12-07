Snap tests bringing additional paid elements to Augmented Reality lenses

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, is using the opening of its fifth annual global AR lens developer conference to announce the start of a new experiment whereby, in the coming weeks, a small group of creators in select markets will have the ability to enhance their revenue by offering users the ability to unlock additional items for their existing lenses in exchange for Snap Tokensthe digital currency of the platform.

This is the first time that Snap experiments with paying for additional features inside the augmented reality glassessince until now, the users of this social networking platform have had full access to all the benefits of the lenses for free.



Improved monetization for lens developers

With this, they have made Snapchat a benchmark in the use of augmented reality lenses within the social media landscape, with some lenses going viral due to videos shared both inside and outside of Snapchat.

As stated in a statement, creators will be able to embed effect “boosts”, AR elements and additional tools within their lenses in which only those who pay with the platform currency will be able to unlock access to these same elements.

As an example, one of the lenses that will benefit from the experiment is the potato lens, which can be disguised as a magician by unlocking its feature by paying in Snap Tokens.

This will not only help lens developers increase their income and improve their careers as creators, but also it will push Snapchat to rely even less on advertising.

The company has yet to reveal how the revenue sharing will take place, only that they hope to learn from the experiment with AR lens developers and the “Snapchatters” community.

This could also serve to know the possible direction that other social networking platforms could take in the future. Can you imagine Meta’s Instagram taking note of Snap’s experiment to adapt it to its social media platform? We will see this over time.

