Snap of Daniel Kinahan and Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh meeting for gang summit revealed

By: Brian Adam

This is the moment cartel bosses Daniel Kinahan and Thomas “Bomber” Kavanagh met for a gang summit – following the Regency Hotel murder of David Byrne.

The picture shows Kinahan and Kavanagh, who was this week jailed for 21 years, in a rare public sighting together.

It was taken in Crumlin, South Dublin, 24 hours after their associate was brutally murdered at a boxing weigh-in in February 2016.

Kinahan has consistently tried to distance himself from gangland crime, portraying himself as a big promoter in boxing.

Yet here he is with his key lieutenant Kavanagh at a time the Kinahan cartel was in crisis-mode, and just two days before the gang brutally executed innocent taxi man Eddie Hutch – in retaliation for Byrne’s murder.

Sources say the ruthless cartel, which at the time was ran by Kinahan and his number-two-in-command Bomber, met in the days following Byrne’s death and plannned the killing of the brother of criminal Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch.

Our photos depict a moment rarely seen – in that a clearly shaken Kavanagh and Kinahan were seen together – close to the home of fellow gangster Liam Byrne, the brother of slain David, in Crumlin’s Raleigh Square on February 6.

And sources say that during the time the photo was taken, both Kavanagh and Kinahan were observed running near a car park – after Liam Byrne was pulled over nearby by passing gardai.

Ruthless associate ‘Fat’ Freddie Thompson, who was later jailed for one of the gangland murders in the feud, was also photographed tailing the two men – acting as their bodyguard.

The photos will come as yet another hammer-blow to Kinahan and his ongoing bid to whitewash his past by involving himself in sport.

