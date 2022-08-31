Snap Inc. will lay off 20 percent of its employees

Snap Inc, the company behind Snapchat and other digital platforms, plans to lay off roughly 20% of its more than 6,400 .

These layoffs, reported by people close to the company, would begin today.

Snap begins to shrink your team

As reported by The Verge, Snap has been planning in recent weeks the round of layoffs that would begin today in the company, according to the sources cited.

The layoffs will apply across the company, but concentrating more on some specific divisions. Those mentioned in the report include Snapchat’s app and game development team, social mapping app Zenly team, and Snap’s hardware division, which makes the Spectacles augmented reality headset and the Pixy camera drone. , recently cancelled.

At the executive level. Restructuring is also underway. The announcement of the resignation of Jeremi Gorman, director of business at Snap, to leave for the advertising division of Netflix stands out.

On an economic level, Snap’s shares have been subject to an aggressive depreciation. Compared to the beginning of the year, they have lost 80% of their value.

Faced with the global economic outlook and its less than optimistic projections, the company refrained from making projections during its last report to shareholders and announced that it would strive to reduce costs and reduce hiring.

One factor that should not be ignored in this analysis is the “rebound effect” that is taking place in some technology companies, after passing the peak of the pandemic. In the case of Snap, as of March 2020 it had approximately 3,427 full-time employees and ended the last quarter with 6,446. The success of that time also translated into the successive purchase of other companies, which were integrated into the Snap portfolio. company services.

Outside of bad economic spending, Snap can get happy accounts in other aspects. Their user base has continued to grow steadily, reaching 347 million daily users, a figure that could help them get through this difficult time, if their restructuring plans bear fruit.