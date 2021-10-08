Smyths Toys issue urgent recall over fault in popular toys

Smyths have warned the public over ‘safety issues’ with a number of children’s bicycles.

Five children’s bikes sold by the store have been found to have brake safety issues.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has issued a safety notice over this fault.

According to the safety notice, Smyths themselves identified a fault with the brakes in five of their bikes.

An “incorrect housing for the braking system may have been used and over time this may affect the performance of the brakes”, the notice read.

The five affected models were sold between January 1, 2021, and July 31, 2021.

The product codes and models of the five affected bikes are:

187671 – 12″ Tiger Black/Red Bike

118062 – 14″ Dinosaur

172771 – 16″ Mini Freestyle

158323 – 18″ Team MX-16

135176 – 20″ Blaze Bike

Smyths has advised anyone who may have bought one of the affected models to bring it to their local where one of their bike experts will inspect it, and replace the cable if required.

For further inquiries, you can contact Smyths customer support here, or further details can be found here.

