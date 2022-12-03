SMS completes 30 years and survives even after the launch of WhatsApp and Telegram

O Short Message Service (SMS) was first used on December 3, 1992, ushering in the era of short message communication between cell phones. This technology was used for many years until the popularization of instant messengers such as WhatsApp, Telegram and Messenger, but it is still strong after three decades of existence. Interestingly, the first text sent through this service came from a computer between two employees of the Vodafone company, the first to use this message protocol. Due to the proximity to Christmas, the first SMS sent was a simple “Merry Christmas” (“Merry Christmas”, in English), without support for emojis or media, of course.

In its first version, SMS was extremely expensive and sold by operators as a “luxury item”, but in the following years the service managed to become popular and could be used by practically all users, but initially with a limit of 160 characters per message. sent — this restriction was dropped after a few years with MMS. - Advertisement - MMS was launched as a “successor” to SMS, making it possible to send up to 30,000 characters and with the great emphasis on compatibility with images, audio and short videos. Currently, MMS is not used as much by carrier customers, while its predecessor has moved from being a communication tool to becoming an extra layer of security.

WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, etc. have one feature in common: they all send an authentication code via SMS to grant user access to the account. Even with more than 30 years of use, SMS has managed to survive thanks to the creation of two-step verification (2SV) that uses the service to validate the device. SMS is offered by operators in Prepaid, Postpaid and Control plans with unlimited sending to users of the same company or others. With the arrival of social networks, SMS fell into disuse and began to be used only in emergency situations, such as when there is no internet signal or after being blocked everywhere by the ex.