- Advertisement -



Right after 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 7, Democratic Virginia state Sen. Chap Petersen was walking up a hill to a session of the state legislature in Richmond when his phone rang. The caller was Rafi Ahmed, the Pakistan American cofounder of the Dar Al-Noor mosque in Manassas, Va., and board chair of the Virginia Council of Muslim Organizations, overseeing 10 mosques in Northern Virginia.