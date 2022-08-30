HomeTech GiantsAppleSmartwatch market shows 13% sales growth in Q2

Smartwatch market shows 13% sales growth in Q2

Smartwatch market shows 13% sales growth in Q2
Data released this week by Counterpoint Research, a market analytics company, shows that the number of smartwatches sold during the 2nd quarter of 2022 grew 13% compared to the previous period, a result that goes against the 9% drop in market share of smartphones.

As a recent report indicates, North America continues to lead the smartwatch division, however, the continent also suffers from the global crisis in the sector. Figures show that the region showed a 4% drop in sales in the last 12 months, a decline that favored the loss of global share in the segment from 31% in the 2nd quarter of 2021 to 26% this year.

Although North America stands out for leading the category, China and Europe also regressed by 10% and 13%, respectively, occupying the third and fourth positions.. This setback in numbers may be influenced by the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, a situation that affects the supply chain for the production of accessories.

While most countries recorded a negative balance, India managed to stand out, registering growth of 347% in the second quarter of this year, increasing its global share by 16 percentage points, corresponding to 22% of the market share of smart watches in the period.

Smartwatch market. (Image: Disclosure).

For experts, this huge growth in India is related to the popularization of more affordable models — versions costing on average US$ 50 (about R$ 250) — from national brands such as Fire-Boltt and Noise, which currently have 6.3 % and 5.9% of the world market, in that order.

Looking to invest in a smart watch this year? Tell us, comment!

