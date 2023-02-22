Smartwatch market growing in 2022, mainly thanks to India

In a period of absolute difficulty for the tech sector, there are some noteworthy exceptions that go against the trend: a few days ago we talked about computers with ARM processors, for example all the Macs released in the last 2-3 years, today instead we focus on smart watches. Shipments, according to Counterpoint’s analysis, are grew by about 12% year-on-year. however, it is true that a slight contraction was observed in the last quarter after seven quarters of uninterrupted growth, fortunately offset by the excellent results of the previous three (the third in particular was very positive).





Looking at the data a little more closely, it turns out that not all market segments have had the same luck: in fact, we can speak of a polarization of consumer demand – interest is concentrated either on cheap products (under $100) or on the premium ones (above $400), while the intermediate band is experiencing a contraction. The demand for premium products, in particular, has grown by as much as 129%, while that of lower-end devices by 34%.





As can be seen from the graph above, Apple was once again the absolute protagonist of the sector with its growing range of Apple Watches. In fact, Apple watches have been the main factor in the increase in demand in the most prestigious range. Not only was the expensive Ultra model dedicated to sportsmen released, but due to the global economic conditions and the unfavorable exchange rate, the price lists of the normal models were also revised upwards in various countries.



