SmartThings Station: Samsung may launch wireless charging base for cell phone, watch and more

Samsung seems to be working on a new wireless charger with support for multiple devices🇧🇷 A product called “SmartThings Station” appeared in the database of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) of the United States this Friday (25), indicating that the manufacturer may launch the accessory soon.

Similar to the Wireless Charger Trio, the SmartThings Station should allow a single accessory to charge different types of devices — including cell phones, headphones and smartwatches — with adequate power. For example, a smartphone could charge at 15W, while a smartwatch would peak at 10W.