SmartThings Station: Samsung may launch wireless charging base for cell phone, watch and more

Samsung seems to be working on a new wireless charger with support for multiple devices🇧🇷 A product called “SmartThings Station” appeared in the database of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) of the United States this Friday (25), indicating that the manufacturer may launch the accessory soon.
Similar to the Wireless Charger Trio, the SmartThings Station should allow a single accessory to charge different types of devices — including cell phones, headphones and smartwatches — with adequate power. For example, a smartphone could charge at 15W, while a smartwatch would peak at 10W.
The FCC advises that the SmartThings Station will require a 25W input. A curious factor is its support for Zigbee, a wireless communication and data transfer protocol for IoT devices, suggesting that the charging station may have some smart home integration of the user — justifying the term “SmartThings”.
The product is certified under model number “EP-P9500”. The certification includes a picture that sketches the bottom of the SmartThings Station, showing that it can have a new compact design with rounded edges.
Samsung has not commented on the launch of a new item for wireless charging of its electronic devices, but it is possible that this product will be launched as an add-on for the Galaxy S23 – top-of-the-line cell phone expected to be announced in early 2023 – and support older mobile and wearable models, for example.
