Smartphone sales: here are the top 10 most popular models in 2022

Every year, Counterpoint unveils the top 10 best-selling smartphones in the world, and this time Apple broke a new record. Find out which are the 10 most popular devices of 2022.

If smartphone sales collapsed in 2022 to reach a sad record, it was Apple that had managed to pull out of the game thanks to its iPhone 14. The American manufacturer had seen its sales decline for the first time in many yearsbut still managed to sell more smartphones than Samsung.

Apple’s dominance has just been clearly demonstrated by Counterpoint’s new ranking of the 10 best-selling smartphones of 2022. Among them, there are no less than 8 different iPhones, a record, and only two smartphones from Samsung. The podium is also exclusively made up of apple devices.

Apple dominates the ranking of best-selling smartphones

In 2021, there were 7 iPhones, two Xiaomi and a Samsung in the top 10 best-selling smartphones. This year, with 8 iPhones in the ranking, Apple’s dominance is unparalleled. iPhone 13 dominates sales with 5% market shareahead of the iPhone 13 Pro Max and its 2.6% market share.

In third place on the podium is the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This is the first time that such a variant has done better than the classic model, which is relegated to 7th position. During the presentation of the iPhone 14, Apple fans were very disappointed with the limited number of changes on the iPhone 14 compared to the previous iPhone 13, and therefore for the most part preferred to turn to the Pro versions, which are much more interesting this year.

The two Samsung smartphones that managed to make it into the rankings are none other than the Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A03, two very affordable smartphones. Note also the absence of the new iPhone 14 Plus. For several months, we have been reporting that this model has become the least popular in Apple’s catalog, due in particular to the significant improvements made to the Pro and Pro Maxplaced only a few hundred euros more expensive.

Source : Counterpoint