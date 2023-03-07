Smartphone market Q3 2022: Apple and Xiaomi grow, Samsung, Oppo and Vivo down

- Advertisement -

The smartphone market is grappling with a serious one setback which characterized all of 2022 and which is also certified by the latest data published by Counterpoint within the Counterpoint Market Research which examines the data on a scale global during Q3 2022.

Overall, a decline is certified which concerns both shipments and revenues, even if these decrease in different ways. Compared to the same period in 2021, in fact, shipments saw a 12% drop, while revenues only 3%. This data is explained by10% increase in the average selling price, which largely manages to buffer the negative effects of the enormous reduction in shipments. It was Apple who contributed most to the take-off of the average selling price through the iPhone 14 series, which allowed the Cupertino house to see its revenues increase by 10% and the average price by 7%, compared to last year year.

Apple’s data is therefore in contrast with the general trend and this can also be verified with regard to the market shares on the total revenues of the sector. Among the 5 most important brands in the sector, Apple ranks first with the 42% of the slice, followed by Samsung at 18.3%, Xiaomi at 8.3%, oppo (which also includes OnePlus) al 6%, I live at 5% and the rest of the brands which share the remaining 20.4%.

These figures appear even more interesting when compared to those of 2021, where Apple always led the ranking but did so with 37.1%, while Samsung was in second place with 18.5%, so something more than in 2022 In 2021, third place was firmly in the hands of Vivo with 8.5% of revenues, followed by Oppo at 8.1% and Xiaomi only fifth with 7.7%. Within a year, things have changed dramatically for Chinese manufacturers, as Xiaomi has essentially bypassed the two companies of the BBK groupgoing to grab the third step of the podium.

In particular, Oppo has also seen a sharp collapse in terms of revenues, which fell by 27% on an annual basis, while Xiaomi managed to increase them by 4%. The positive trend for Xiaomi is also in line with the surveys carried out in the European market again by Counterpoint. As for Samsung, it is interesting to see how the data certifies the success of its leafletsas the Z Fold series substantially doubled shipments from last year, while 5G smartphone revenues increased 27% year-on-year.

More data and all the details of the analysis are available in the complete Counterpoint report which you can find in the source.