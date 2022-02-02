Smartphone market in Europe in 2021: Samsung leader, then Apple and Xiaomi

The smartphone market in Europe is grew by 8 percentage points in 2021. This is good news in absolute terms, but considering that in 2020 the Old Continent recorded a drop of 14%, it can be deduced that sales have not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels. In other words: there have been signs of improvement, but not enough to say that the situation has returned to normal.

And, digging even deeper, it is observed that starting from the middle of last year the situation linked to Covid and the crisis of the components have significantly slowed down growth: after a positive first half, therefore, the second part of 2021 was not equally up to it. To have further worsened the situation, says Counterpoint Research in its latest report, was also the situation linked to Huawei, a brand that has almost disappeared in Europe with a 90% drop in sales. Its market share, so to speak, is now at 1%.

A roller coaster market, says Counterpoint, which he has seen Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi alternate in first place following the ups and downs of individual brands. Read: 30 free technology courses to start in June beginning of the year: Apple leader thanks to iPhone 12 and related variants – 34% market share

Apple leader thanks to iPhone 12 and related variants – 34% market share February: Samsung first with the launch of the Galaxy S21 series

Samsung first with the launch of the Galaxy S21 series May: slowdown for Apple due to temporary closures of factories in Vietnam. Xiaomi takes advantage of it and becomes the first brand in Europe thanks also to excellent sales in Italy

slowdown for Apple due to temporary closures of factories in Vietnam. Xiaomi takes advantage of it and becomes the first brand in Europe thanks also to excellent sales in Italy August: Samsung is back in the lead thanks above all to the Galaxy A series smartphones first, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 foldables later. Xiaomi begins to suffer from the shortage of components

Samsung is back in the lead thanks above all to the Galaxy A series smartphones first, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 foldables later. Xiaomi begins to suffer from the shortage of components end of the year: Apple again leader with iPhone 13. Xiaomi continues to suffer from the difficulties of the supply chain, but still closes 2021 with the highest number of smartphones sold in Europe in its history (the same goes for Oppo – thanks also to the merger with OnePlus – realme and alive)

Apple again leader with iPhone 13. Xiaomi continues to suffer from the difficulties of the supply chain, but still closes 2021 with the highest number of smartphones sold in Europe in its history (the same goes for Oppo – thanks also to the merger with OnePlus – realme and alive) In summary: Apple closes in first place, closely followed by Samsung. Followed by Xiaomi, Oppo and realme

THE DATA OF THE LAST QUARTER

Let’s look at what happened in the last quarter of last year: Xiaomi’s difficulties can be seen since -17% in sales compared to the same period last year, although we will see later how this was more than counter-balanced by the + 50% recorded throughout 2021. The Chinese producer is third with 15% of market shares, behind Apple (second, + 8%) with 32% share e Samsung before (+ 11%) with 33%.

They close the ranking Oppo (fourth) with + 19% compared to Q4 2020 and a share of 7%, realme (+ 79%, share 2%) e I live which, yes, has the same share as realme, but recorded a growth of 176 percentage points. In general, smartphone sales in Europe reported in the last quarter of 2021 a 1% drop.

2021 IN EUROPE

The order in the ranking remains the same even if we look at the overall market of 2021: