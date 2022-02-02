Search here...
MobileAndroid

Smartphone market in Europe in 2021: Samsung leader, then Apple and Xiaomi

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

The smartphone market in Europe is grew by 8 percentage points in 2021. This is good news in absolute terms, but considering that in 2020 the Old Continent recorded a drop of 14%, it can be deduced that sales have not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels. In other words: there have been signs of improvement, but not enough to say that the situation has returned to normal.

And, digging even deeper, it is observed that starting from the middle of last year the situation linked to Covid and the crisis of the components have significantly slowed down growth: after a positive first half, therefore, the second part of 2021 was not equally up to it. To have further worsened the situation, says Counterpoint Research in its latest report, was also the situation linked to Huawei, a brand that has almost disappeared in Europe with a 90% drop in sales. Its market share, so to speak, is now at 1%.

The trend of the smartphone market in Europe in 2021

A roller coaster market, says Counterpoint, which he has seen Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi alternate in first place following the ups and downs of individual brands.

Read:

30 free technology courses to start in June

  • beginning of the year: Apple leader thanks to iPhone 12 and related variants – 34% market share
  • February: Samsung first with the launch of the Galaxy S21 series
  • May: slowdown for Apple due to temporary closures of factories in Vietnam. Xiaomi takes advantage of it and becomes the first brand in Europe thanks also to excellent sales in Italy
  • August: Samsung is back in the lead thanks above all to the Galaxy A series smartphones first, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 foldables later. Xiaomi begins to suffer from the shortage of components
  • end of the year: Apple again leader with iPhone 13. Xiaomi continues to suffer from the difficulties of the supply chain, but still closes 2021 with the highest number of smartphones sold in Europe in its history (the same goes for Oppo – thanks also to the merger with OnePlus – realme and alive)
  • In summary: Apple closes in first place, closely followed by Samsung. Followed by Xiaomi, Oppo and realme
THE DATA OF THE LAST QUARTER

 

Let’s look at what happened in the last quarter of last year: Xiaomi’s difficulties can be seen since -17% in sales compared to the same period last year, although we will see later how this was more than counter-balanced by the + 50% recorded throughout 2021. The Chinese producer is third with 15% of market shares, behind Apple (second, + 8%) with 32% share e Samsung before (+ 11%) with 33%.

They close the ranking Oppo (fourth) with + 19% compared to Q4 2020 and a share of 7%, realme (+ 79%, share 2%) e I live which, yes, has the same share as realme, but recorded a growth of 176 percentage points.

In general, smartphone sales in Europe reported in the last quarter of 2021 a 1% drop.

2021 IN EUROPE

 

The order in the ranking remains the same even if we look at the overall market of 2021:

  1. Samsung
  2. Apple
  3. Xiaomi
  4. Oppo
  5. realme
  6. I live

However, the percentages change, all with the sign + to the detriment of the voice “others” which loses 55% (among these: Huawei). 32% of the market belongs to Samsung which grew by 6 percentage points, and even better are Apple (+ 25%), Xiaomi (+ 50%, as mentioned), Oppo (+ 94%), realme (+ 162% and vivo (+ 207%). It is quite clear how the Chinese brands have managed to capture part of the market share previously in the hands of Huawei.

Overall, the market grew by 8% compared to 2020.

Previous articleOnePlus thinks big: two, six and eight plus among the top range candidates
Next articleOnePlus also thinks of a Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Snapdragon 695 under the hood
Abraham

Related articles

Android

OnePlus also thinks of a Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Snapdragon 695 under the hood

During the years OnePlus has exponentially increased its smartphone lineup; if once the focus was almost exclusively on...
Android

Smartphone market in Europe in 2021: Samsung leader, then Apple and Xiaomi

The smartphone market in Europe is grew by 8 percentage points in 2021. This is good news in...
Android

OnePlus thinks big: two, six and eight plus among the top range candidates

If you think that OnePlus stops at the Nord 2T and 2 CE 5G smartphones, you are very...
Android

Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL, stop uploading to unlimited photos in original quality

From now on, only the original first generation Google Pixel (XL variant included) still allows you to upload...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

Google updates its assistant so that telling it to stop does not require many words

Editor's Pick 0
We have all gotten used to the fact...

How to delete all iPhone screenshots at once

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

The price of graphics cards falls, coinciding with the fall of cryptocurrencies

Editor's Pick 0
Those of you who regularly read us will remember...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.