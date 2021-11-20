Smartphone market, in 2022 return to pre-pandemic levels

2022 will be the year that production of the global smartphone market returns to pre-pandemic levels Market analysis firm TrendForce says: Compared to 2021, total production of 1.39 billion devices is expected, equal to a growth of 3.8% year-on-year. However, the company gets its hands on with a very important clarification: that is, assuming that the health emergency does not suffer a new worsening.

The fight to grab the market will, as usual, be very fierce, due to the many competitors on the scene and the now acclaimed maturity of a sector in which the innovations on an annual basis are increasingly scarce. Having said that, TrendForce spends a few more words for the main players in the market, starting with the largest of all (in terms of volumes, at least):