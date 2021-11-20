Smartphone market, in 2022 return to pre-pandemic levels

2022 will be the year that production of the global smartphone market returns to pre-pandemic levelsMarket analysis firm TrendForce says: Compared to 2021, total production of 1.39 billion devices is expected, equal to a growth of 3.8% year-on-year. However, the company gets its hands on with a very important clarification: that is, assuming that the health emergency does not suffer a new worsening.
The fight to grab the market will, as usual, be very fierce, due to the many competitors on the scene and the now acclaimed maturity of a sector in which the innovations on an annual basis are increasingly scarce. Having said that, TrendForce spends a few more words for the main players in the market, starting with the largest of all (in terms of volumes, at least):
- Samsung is expected to reach 276 million of smartphones produced next year, an increase of 1.1% year-on-year. The main challenge will be to maintain competitiveness, if not increase its presence, in the entry level segment, which is essential for success in developing markets. Other competitors historically offer a better quality / price ratio, which Samsung has not yet managed to rival despite the increasingly frequent use of third-party manufacturers.
- Apple, on the other hand, will reach 243 million of smartphones produced, with a growth significantly higher than that of Samsung, equal to 5.4%. A third-generation iPhone SE is expected by the end of the first quarter, which should be very similar to the current one but with a newer SoC – the main novelty of which will be support for 5G, now crucial even in the mid-range. In autumn we will see the iPhone 14 (name of course provisional), with a renewed range and with the farewell to the Mini model.
- Xiaomi will be the third in the ranking, with 220 million of units, and the one with the best growth results, + 15.8% on an annual basis, definitively consecrating itself as the true heir of Huawei after the ban. The Chinese market is not expected to grow significantly, so Xiaomi’s success will mostly be due to international sales. At the moment Xiaomi is the company with the most diversified product portfolio – in addition to the namesake brand it owns Redmi, POCO and Black Shark, each with their own particular focus.
- In fourth and fifth place there will be two other Chinese companies like Xiaomi: respectively OPPO, with 208 million units (+ 2.5% growth), and Vivo, with 150 million (+ 6.4% growth). The “wild card” on the field will be Honor, which for a few months now has separated from Huawei and can try to get back competitive internationally. We can say that the company has tested the waters so far, but expects more activity next year.