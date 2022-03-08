Smartphone market grown in 2021: but the chip crisis continues to be felt

After the inevitable decline of 2020, with the pandemic backlash that inevitably made itself felt, in 2021 the smartphone market has regained share: according to the data provided by the report published by Gartnerindeed, global industry sales grew 6% last year.

But the situation is still uncertain, and we are sailing on sight. In second half of the year in fact, the shortage of components and the problems that have plagued and continue to plague the supply chain have led to a heavy stopping of sales: an event that will probably be visible by analyzing the data relating to Q1 of 2022, which should also absorb the unspoken requests in the last months of 2021.

A different story for the first half of the year, however, which, due to the unsatisfied demand in 2020, had exploded in particular in large markets such as India and China. Another factor that according to the reconstruction carried out by Gartner contributed to this increase was the increasing density of affordable 5G smartphones.

SAMSUNG AND APPLE DOMINATE

Samsung dominates the ranking of units sold to end users throughout 2021, with one 19% market share. To follow there is Apple with the 16.7% of market share, and on the last step of the podium there is instead Xiaomi with the 13.2%. Oppo And I live respectively fourth and fifth, have very close numbers: 9.6 And 9.5%.

By narrowing the focus on Q4 2021, it emerges that the last quarter was dominated by Apple with a market share of 21.9% ahead of Samsung (18.2%). More detached Xiaomi, third with 11.8%, while Oppo and Vivo close the top 5 with 8.6 and 7.7%.