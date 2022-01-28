Smartphone market close to pre-pandemic levels: Canalys’ photo of 2021

It could have been better in the last quarter of 2021, but there is always room to do better. The smartphone market However he really doesn’t have what to complain about: in a period in which everyone must come to terms with the difficulties introduced by the chip crisis, the final balance of smartphones sold in the world grows by 7% compared to 2020 with a total of 1.35 billion units shipped, a breath away from the 1.37 billion units in 2019.
At this point some might argue that the chip crisis is a fake problem for a market that has returned to pre-pandemic levels. It may be true, but only partially, in the sense that the Canalys numbers certify that, at least as regards the smartphone sector, there is no shortage of chips in absolute terms, but in relation to the demands of the market, obviously higher than those of past years, then the supply chain is in difficulty. In other words, you could sell more but you can’t due to the fact that raw materials do not keep pace.
Disquisitions aside, the report by Canalys it is the breath of fresh air that the insiders needed. In the final quarter of 2021, 363 million units were shipped, up by just 1% over the same period of 2020. As mentioned, however looking at the whole of 2021, the leap is more important.
To stand out in the ranking reserved for producers is Samsung, which takes first place with nearly 275 million units shipped and a global market share of 20%. It follows Applewith 230 million iPhones shipped in 2021, up 11% on 2020, and a market share of 17%, frightening figures in light of the fact that the Apple has a range to say the least reduced compared to the competition. very high average price.
The last step of the podium is occupied by Xiaomi: to surprise are neither the number of units shipped to retailers (however high, 191 million) nor the market share (14%), but the growth over 2020: + 28%, the longest leap of the whole ranking . Oppo also did very well, + 22%, while the first to discount the growth of all of them are those that Canalys includes in “others“, which pay a 10% decrease compared to 2020.
Le Xuan Chiew, Canalys Research Analyst:
Apple’s record year for smartphones comes as no surprise, but Samsung has been hit hard by intermittent supply and manufacturing throughout the year, and the range that usually delivers the highest sales volumes, Galaxy A, is the one to have suffered the most in the world. So Samsung has focused on high-end products. The Galaxy S and Z were key to offset the declining volumes compared to Chinese brands. Samsung’s folding portfolio, with eight million shipments in 2021, met expectations, tripling the number of shipments.