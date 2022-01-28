Smartphone market close to pre-pandemic levels: Canalys’ photo of 2021

It could have been better in the last quarter of 2021, but there is always room to do better. The smartphone market However he really doesn’t have what to complain about: in a period in which everyone must come to terms with the difficulties introduced by the chip crisis, the final balance of smartphones sold in the world grows by 7% compared to 2020 with a total of 1.35 billion units shipped, a breath away from the 1.37 billion units in 2019.

At this point some might argue that the chip crisis is a fake problem for a market that has returned to pre-pandemic levels. It may be true, but only partially, in the sense that the Canalys numbers certify that, at least as regards the smartphone sector, there is no shortage of chips in absolute terms, but in relation to the demands of the market, obviously higher than those of past years, then the supply chain is in difficulty. In other words, you could sell more but you can’t due to the fact that raw materials do not keep pace.

Disquisitions aside, the report by Canalys it is the breath of fresh air that the insiders needed. In the final quarter of 2021, 363 million units were shipped, up by just 1% over the same period of 2020. As mentioned, however looking at the whole of 2021, the leap is more important.