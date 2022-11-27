Smartphone gamer! Honor 80 GT may launch soon with SD 8 Plus Gen 1

After launching the entire line of Honor 80 smartphones, the Chinese manufacturer is now starting to focus on the family’s gamer device. The information was confirmed by more than one source and everything indicates that the device is in an advanced stage of development.

According to these sources, this is happening because the Honor 80 GT is expected to launch during the month of December, as it is intended to be widely available during the Christmas shopping.

However, what may disappoint many people is the fact that the Honor 80 GT’s OLED panel is flat rather than curved, but this can be compensated for by a refresh rate that can exceed 120 Hz.