Smartphone gamer! Honor 80 GT may launch soon with SD 8 Plus Gen 1

After launching the entire line of Honor 80 smartphones, the Chinese manufacturer is now starting to focus on the family’s gamer device. The information was confirmed by more than one source and everything indicates that the device is in an advanced stage of development.
According to these sources, this is happening because the Honor 80 GT is expected to launch during the month of December, as it is intended to be widely available during the Christmas shopping.
However, what may disappoint many people is the fact that the Honor 80 GT’s OLED panel is flat rather than curved, but this can be compensated for by a refresh rate that can exceed 120 Hz.
As for the processing power of the Honor 80 GT, it will be backed by Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset🇧🇷 The smartphone can also be sold with options that have up to 12 GB of RAM with 256 GB of internal storage.
Like its predecessor, the Honor 80 GT must have a more attractive design to win over the gamer audience.
Finally, the new smartphone may still have some specifications shared with the other devices in the line. Thus, we can also expect a 50 MP main camera, 66W charging and native Android 12.
What do you think of the preliminary specifications of the Honor 80 GT? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.
The Honor 80 Pro is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.