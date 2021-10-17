Smartphone distribution drops 6% due to lack of components

Canalys has shared its quarterly report distribution of smartphones globally. Samsung wins again in this period with 23% of the market, 8 points above Apple and more than 10 above the rest. However, these data have a second and a third reading.

One of these is that although many brands were able to meet the demand, others like Apple could not. This is due to the component shortage crisis that has affected the entire technology (and automotive) industry for more than a year. So there was a drop in sales, not for lack of interest but for raw materials.

Asia and its market

The other reading is that vivo and OPPO belong to the same company, BBK Electronics, so adding their percentages they stay at 20% to reach second place. Another detail is that Xiaomi is also from China, so in the distribution by countries the numbers are 34% China, 23% South Korea and 15% the United States. The rest of the percentages are divided into different regions and countries.

It must also be said that basically all companies were able to distribute more or less the amount than last year. The exception is Apple, which rose from 12% to 15%, and these statistics do not include the recent launch of the iPhone 13. So the American company has achieved 3 extra points in the middle of the pandemic and with a shortage of components.

So the Canalys data reflects many things, although perhaps most importantly, the shortage of components continues and seems to continue for at least another year.