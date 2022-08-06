Smarter and safer, this is BlenderBot 3, Meta’s new conversational chatbot

3 is the new chat bot from the Artificial Intelligence laboratories of Meta that promises to be able to carry out any topic of conversation in a natural way, for which it is also capable of searching data on the Internet to favor fluid conversations, and that over time he will improve his skills and confidence as he receives more interactions.

In this sense, from Meta they have launched a live demo, available to users in the United States, although it could eventually reach other markets, so that users can interact.



Meta says that BlenderBot 3 creates conversational models that learn from interactions and feedback thanks to the combination of two next-generation machine learning techniques: SeeKeR and Director.

Taking into account that among the people who are going to interact, there is a part of them with bad intentions, Meta has included techniques that allow the conversational bot to learn from people who make useful contributions, ignoring those people who try to deceive it through the use of answers. inadequate.

According to Goal:

Initial experiments already show that as more people interact with the model, the more it learns from their experiences and becomes better and more secure over time, although security remains an open issue.

BlenderBot 3 has superior capabilities to carry out intelligent conversations compared to the predecessor versions, BlenderBot and BlenderBot 2. This is a further step in the interest of Meta to create more intelligent Artificial Intelligence systems that enable conversations with people more easily. useful and safe.

In this sense, it has been attempted to go beyond controlled learning environments to accommodate any possible scenario that AI may have to face and has not been taken into account in learning models.

For them to be truly intelligent systems, researchers understand that:

To build models that are more adaptable to real-world environments, s must learn from a wide-ranging, diverse perspective with people “in the wild.” These are currently open issues and require the community to conduct novel research.

Therefore, BlenderBot 3 is currently:

our state-of-the-art conversational agent that can naturally converse with humans, who can then provide feedback to the model on how to improve its responses

From Meta they commit to sharing data from the interactions carried out and the model cards with the scientific community in order to advance in the development of a conversational AI.

More information: Target