Smart responses begin to reach WhatsApp for Android through the keyboard

Nail new suggestions with quick answers have started to appear on WhatsApp, but not thanks to an update of the popular messaging application but for a Google update. Through gboard and the Android System Intelligence component Google is making WhatsApp smarter.

This is not the first time that Google has added smart features to WhatsApp. A few versions back from Android already added these quick replies in notifications but now he has gone a step further and has integrated them into the keyboard.

This is what the WhatsApp quick responses are like on Gboard

When we’re chatting on WhatsAppwhen we open the keyboard to answer, we can now see suggestions with possible answersalways based in the context of the conversationjust as for a couple of years it was already happening in the notifications.

Tapping on a smart reply will paste it into the typing box so we can send the message or write something else. The smart reply is not sent automatically after tapping to prevent it from being sent by mistake.

If we make a long press on a suggestion we will see that that smart answer has been generated by the Android system, offering direct access to the settings to disable that feature.

The function is called keyboard tips, and is responsible for displaying smart reply options and paste suggestions in supported apps. If we deactivate it, we will stop seeing those suggestions in all applications.

Gboard’s smart responses have started to trickle down to users to all devices that support the Android System Intelligence component.

