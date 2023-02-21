5G News
Smart locks for cabinets, the new from Yale

By Brian Adam
If you are looking for a smart lock, one of those that can be controlled from your mobile phone, to keep things safe in cabinets and drawers, pay attention to the new from Yale.

The Yale Smart Cabinet Lock is a home security solution that integrates easily into any home. The lock is fully controlled from the Yale Access mobile app, allowing you to lock and unlock the cabinet or share access with trusted people using temporary or permanent virtual keys. Notifications are sent and it has a monitoring function to know who has accessed the closet and when.

It can be integrated with some smart assistants, such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. To use this integration, the Yale Connect Wi-Fi Bridge is required. Once installed, cabinet locks can be controlled with voice commands.

Among the utilities that stand out, we have:

  • Homes with children: Parents can use the lock to keep certain items out of the reach of children, such as medicines, cleaning products, tools, and other dangerous items.
  • Food Storage: The smart cabinet lock can be used to store unhealthy food and keep it out of reach of children as well.
  • Protection of valuables: to protect valuables and important documents.
  • Vacation home owners and renters: can be used to store valuables and private items safe from renters and access them at any time.
  • Service Providers – To give access to trusted service providers, such as housekeeping or maintenance, while maintaining the security of saved objects.

It can be found for 55 euros at this link.

