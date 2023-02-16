5G News
Smart home: Positivo launches Smart Camera with WiFi and battery that lasts...

Smart home: Positivo launches Smart Camera with WiFi and battery that lasts up to 6 months

AppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Smart home: Positivo launches Smart Camera with WiFi and battery that lasts up to 6 months
Positivo has already launched several surveillance cameras in Europe and today another model joins this family. We are talking about the Smart WiFi Camera with Battery, which promises to make the installation of the equipment much easier and an autonomy that lasts several months.

Positivo’s Battery Wi-Fi Smart Camera features an internal rechargeable battery that can last up to 6 months with a full charge via USB-C cable. This means that no wires are needed to install the camera, which connects to the WiFi network to communicate with the cell phone.

The duration varies depending on the number of movements detected by the integrated AI per day:

  • Use in standby mode: 6 months
  • 2 movements detected: 5 months
  • 5 movements detected: 2 to 3 months
Images are captured in Full HD at 15 FPS and the camera has IP65 protection against water jets, allowing it to be fixed even outdoors subject to rain without problems.

The camera even has night vision and a bidirectional microphone, which means that it is possible to hear who is close to the camera and speak using the Positivo mobile application.

Recordings can be stored on a memory card of up to 128 GB, which must be purchased separately, or on Positivo’s Smart Cloud, which can be accessed via the Positivo Casa Inteligente app and allows the camera to be controlled via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

price and availability

The new Battery Wi-Fi Smart Camera is now available on the Positivo Casa Inteligente website for BRL 599 with the kit including an installation base, screws and wall plugs, USB-C cable and instruction manual.

