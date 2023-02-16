Smart home: Positivo launches Smart Camera with WiFi and battery that lasts up to 6 months

Positivo has already launched several surveillance cameras in Europe and today another model joins this family. We are talking about the Smart WiFi Camera with Battery, which promises to make the installation of the equipment much easier and an autonomy that lasts several months.

Positivo’s Battery Wi-Fi Smart Camera features an internal rechargeable battery that can last up to 6 months with a full charge via USB-C cable. This means that no wires are needed to install the camera, which connects to the WiFi network to communicate with the cell phone.

The duration varies depending on the number of movements detected by the integrated AI per day:

Use in standby mode: 6 months

2 movements detected: 5 months

5 movements detected: 2 to 3 months

Images are captured in Full HD at 15 FPS and the camera has IP65 protection against water jets, allowing it to be fixed even outdoors subject to rain without problems.