Smart home: Google Home improves in-app climate control

Google Home is getting a new update that makes it easier to control smart devices in a connected home. After improving its support for surveillance cameras, the smart home application is improving the climate section with the possibility to control several products in the category in one place. Prior to the upgrade, the only devices that could be controlled in the section were connected thermostats. Now, big tech has come to include various devices related to room climate control, including heaters, air conditioners, fans, temperature sensors, humidifiers and smart dehumidifiers.

The app will also allow users to control smart outlets that power HVAC devices. With this, users will be able to maintain the security of their homes by turning off devices remotely via cell phone, tablet or any device via the web when they are not at home. - Advertisement - the change is ideal for those who do not have a unified climate system that can be controlled using a thermostat. The update will allow users to identify their devices faster in a dedicated section. Samsung Galaxy F41 will see the light on October 8 with a great battery and Super AMOLED screen

It is possible that the update will be rolled out gradually to users of compatible devices, so not everyone should have unified controls in the section right away. This is one of the many improvements that Google is making available to the Home app. Recently, the software has added support for the Philips smart lighting control box and improved integration of connected devices with smartwatches running the Wear OS operating system.

