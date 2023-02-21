5G News
HomeTech GiantsAppleSmart Home: Deals on Light Bulbs, Personal Assistants, and More

Smart Home: Deals on Light Bulbs, Personal Assistants, and More [Semana 20/02/23]

AppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Smart home: deals on light bulbs, personal assistants and more [Semana 07/11/22]
Another week begins and, along with it, it’s time for us to check out the main offers related to items for smart homes, allowing you to plan the start of your connected home project or else, to give that boost to your that you already have.

As always, it is worth noting here that the quoted values ​​consider the moment of publication of this compilation, with no guarantee that they will be maintained over time, something that is up to the aforementioned stores and will not necessarily be reflected here.

To make it easier, below you can find the links that take you straight to the selection in question, something that tends to speed up your navigation if you are looking for a specific item.

  • personal assistants
  • Kits
  • Universal remote control
  • Lighting (Lamps and strips)
  • Security
  • sockets and switches
  • vacuum cleaners
personal assistants
Kits
Universal remote control
Lighting (Lamps and strips)

Lamps

LED strips

Security

cameras

locks

smart doorbell

sockets and switches

Internal Module

Light switch

Outlet

vacuum cleaners

