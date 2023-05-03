Smart home: Amazon announces Matter standard support for devices on iOS

Amazon promised to release support for the Matter standard on iOS in 2023, and now it’s delivering. With official Matter support it is now possible to use Echo devices with devices from many more brands such as Eve Systems that meet Works with Alexa (WWA) certification requirements.

With this change, it will now be much simpler to connect devices from different brands so that they work better with Amazon smart speakers and displays.

With our update today, customers can set up their Matter iOS devices, including their Matter-enabled devices. We’ve allowed the second-gen Echo, Echo Plus, and Echo Dot devices to be updated as Matter controllers, plus the Echo (4th gen) as a router. This means Echo (4th generation) customers can now expand their smart homes with Matter-enabled devices, in addition to Zigbee, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Mesh, and Matter-enabled WiFi devices.

To make the initial setup easier, Amazon created the WWA badge, which will be added to all Alexa-enabled products via the Matter standard. This way, consumers only need to look for it to know if the device can be integrated into their smart home system.