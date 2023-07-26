Smart glasses dim bright objects but don’t affect other things in view

- Advertisement -

Glasses that dim bright objects by restricting light in selective parts of the field of view Xiaodan Hu/Nara Institute of Science and Technology

Smart glasses fitted with a camera and LCD screens can “balance” a scene by dimming the brightest objects and leaving dim ones unchanged. The device could help people affected by photophobia, who experience pain or discomfort from intense light.

- Advertisement -

Such people can simply wear sunglasses, but they alter their whole field of view and make darker areas difficult to see. The new glasses, developed by Xiaodan Hu at Nara Institute of Science and Technology, …