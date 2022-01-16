Smart Downloads, the function that YouTube tests to download videos automatically

We are in the year 2022 and YouTube is still strong as the main site for video consumption. The platform lives in constant improvement to bring tools to its creators and options that improve the viewers’ experience. In that sense, we want to talk about the novelty that the platform is currently testing. Its name is Smart Downloads and its function is to download videos from YouTube automatically.

The idea is that the algorithm has the ability to know our preferences in detail and download videos that we might like to watch offline.

This is YouTube Smart Downloads, to download videos automatically

Offline content is a possibility that is open in most services dedicated to audiovisual material. It is an option that allows us to download within the same application, in order to enjoy the content when we do not have a data or WiFi signal. However, YouTube Smart Downloads offers something different and it is all about downloading videos automatically.

In that sense, the platform’s algorithm will be in charge of downloading 20 weekly videos to watch offline. In other words, instead of just making suggestions as before, YouTube will offer us offline content that we might like. It should also be noted that this function is being tested on a small group of users until February 14.

However, you can try this option if you have YouTube, by going to the settings of the app and then to the section to test new features. There is no news about the rollout of this feature to all users. In that sense, we must wait for the results of this test and see how the algorithm behaves when downloading.