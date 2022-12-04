Smart coffee machines: Cappuccino via timer, app or voice control Networked coffee machines promise perfect coffee via app. We show smart solutions for coffee and how useful app integration is. 8:00 p.m. tech stage

- Advertisement -

Networked coffee machines promise perfect coffee via app. We show smart solutions for coffee and how useful app integration is. The sense and benefit of app control of a coffee machine can be disputed. Ultimately, smart devices are “in trend”, regardless of whether it’s about masturbators with app control or energy-saving options with smart sockets or smart thermostats (top 10) . Some find them simply unnecessary and see no use case that is useful for them. The others appreciate the fine-tuning of settings on the usual smartphone display and are happy about functions such as additional coffee recipes, maintenance instructions or specialties such as the “Coffee Playlist” devised by Siemens.

A well-made app on the smartphone can make control much easier, especially for complicated devices with a small display or confusing menu navigation. So it’s no wonder that the suppliers of coffee machines rely on this feature, especially in their top models.

So where is the line between nonsense and reasonable app support? We looked at the approaches of providers of coffee and capsule machines, fully automatic machines and portafilters and assess how useful apps are in the respective device classes.

What can apps do in coffee machines?

The automation of the coffee supply via app has a fundamental problem: numerous actions are required directly on the machine, such as putting the cup under or filling up with beans and water. However, some areas can certainly benefit from smart networking. An app allows you to set the degree of grinding, coffee strength and the proportion of water and milk much more intuitively than most displays.

The app on the smartphone is a perfect communication channel to inform the owner of necessary maintenance work such as cleaning or descaling. And they can present the necessary instructions clearly on the smartphone display or even demonstrate movements in animations or videos. It can also be practical if different residents can store their own favorites on their mobile phone or machine – because not everyone likes their espresso to be the same strength.

However, one should not lose sight of the safety aspect. A coffee machine in the company WLAN that communicates with apps via the Internet should be a thorn in the side of almost every admin. As with most networked devices, a Linux server should serve as the foundation, which is updated by the manufacturer more or less frequently. Bluetooth has the edge here: If the machine only communicates directly with the apps without being connected to the network itself, the attack surface is greatly reduced.

Another issue is data protection. What data does the manufacturer collect? Does usage data flow back to the manufacturer and can this be actively suppressed? Not everyone wants to become a glass coffee drinker. One example is the Tchibo Qbo app. Anyone who does not switch off the transmission of user statistics here regularly transmits usage data from the machine such as “brewing process started” and the like to the manufacturer.

If you want to limit this somewhat, you should not set up an individual profile in the Qbo app. Because then “only” the machine data is transmitted, no detailed information about the user. Tchibo is an example for many manufacturers here – and should therefore not serve as a bogeyman. On the contrary: At least this provider lists in its app exactly what data it collects. It is also possible to use the Qbo app without registering.

Filter coffee machines with timer or app

With the classic filter machines, app support is a clear exception. The few “smart” devices in this category include models from the British manufacturer Smarter. It benefits from the app connection because it has an integrated coffee grinder whose grinding degree and amount of powder can be controlled from your smartphone. A timer automatically starts the brewing process at a desired time, such as when the machine owner gets home or gets up. The app also provides information on how much water and beans are still in the device.

Unfortunately, the Smarter coffee machines are currently out of stock. An alternative are the smart filter coffee machines from Princess for 75 euros or Sysyly for 95 euros at Amazon. It is even possible to start the brewing process via the language assistant Alexa.

It also works without an app or WiFi: Many classic filter coffee machines have a timer that starts the brewing process at the set time. A cheap alternative for the basic functionality can be a smart, e.g. a WLAN socket (guide) for connecting the coffee machine. However, the device should then be as “dumb” as possible and simply start up when the power is switched on. As soon as a button is pressed again or another operation is required to start the coffee preparation, the entry-level network via switch socket fails.

Capsule machines with app, WiFi and Alexa

Capsule machines – you love them or hate them. The fact is that no other solution offers so little cleaning effort with a wide range of different types of beverages. In addition, the taste of the result is usually significantly superior to that of other cheap coffee machines such as pad machines. However, capsule machines create a lot of waste. Filling Nespresso capsules yourself is better for the environment : Capsulier Lite in the test .

The top models from some manufacturers such as Nespresso or Tchibo now also offer app control. Some models, such as the Nespresso Expert or the DeLonghi EN 350.G Expert, rely on direct connectivity via Bluetooth, while others, such as the Qbo touch from Tchibo , want to be connected to the home WLAN.

The apps promise individual coffee recipes – but the setting options remain manageable. Because the taste is primarily defined by the coffee capsule used. The amount of water can be adjusted, as can the amount of milk in devices with a milk frother. The app also provides information about necessary service measures such as cleaning or descaling.

The coffee supply can be programmed, which can be particularly useful for the first cup after getting up – if you left a cup the night before. The Nespresso Expert also counts how many capsules have been used and then uses its display and app to inform you when it is time to order new capsules. If you then want to do this online via the shops of the respective providers, you can also choose to use the app. In terms of price, however, the app variants differ significantly from normal capsule machines.

Smart fully automatic machines

In our opinion, the fully automatic machines offer the most sensible app support of all devices. They have one or more bean containers, froth the milk themselves and create different coffee recipes depending on the order and amount of coffee, water, hot milk and milk foam – depending on the machine, they can also adjust the degree of grinding, amount of powder and brewing pressure.

The main function of the app is to make the above settings more convenient than using the machine’s operating functions. In addition, there may be additional coffee recipes and, depending on the manufacturer, other functions such as the “Coffee Playlist” invented by Siemens. This is an order list on which the coffee requests of a large number of guests can be entered – the machine then processes them one after the other, even if the cups still have to be changed by hand.

The option provided by Jura, for example, of renaming drinks is also quite practical – because manufacturers and users often have different ideas about what exactly is behind an “espresso” (which can also be called “ristretto” in the menu) or a “milk coffee” ( possibly a large cappuccino from the point of view of the manufacturer).

The more extensive the options for setting and thus personalizing the coffee recipes, the more it makes sense if personal preferences can be saved as favorites or in profiles, for example in the family, flat share or shared office. As with the other types of coffee machines, the apps provide tips and instructions for cleaning, descaling or other maintenance work.

App support is often one of the features that distinguish devices from the upper middle class from the upper class. Networking and app convenience can therefore only be found in the ranges of the manufacturers from a price point of around 600 euros – for many manufacturers the entry price for the app convenience is also four digits. There is a large selection, almost every well-known provider has at least one app-compatible machine in their range. A clear example of a networked coffee machine is the De’Longhi Dinamica Plus in the test: fully automatic coffee machine with app (test report) .

portafilter machines

Anyone who uses a portafilter machine has declared coffee preparation to be an art: the optimal degree of grinding, weighing the coffee powder down to the last gram, the right pressure when tamping, water hardness, brewing pressure and much more all need to be perfectly matched. The reward for the effort is an enormously intense coffee.

This is far removed from the concept of fully automatic machines and a bit far from control via networked apps. Nevertheless, there are some providers of networked portafilter machines with manufacturers such as Ascaso, Elektra, Rocket or Sanremo. The associated app is then usually used to select pressure profiles for different brewing processes. There is also the option of switching the machine on at certain times or putting it on stand-by. Most of the settings that affect the coffee preparation – degree of grinding, amount of powder, etc. – are made manually on portafilter machines and can therefore not be controlled via the app.

Conclusion

In fact, one might think that the more complicated a coffee machine becomes, the more suitable it is for app integration. However, portafilters in particular tear out here. This is also because these machines celebrate the preparation of coffee. With filter and capsule machines, the question is justified: Do you really need it?

The most sensible area of ​​application are fully automatic machines. Especially where many users want to enjoy coffee in different ways – in the office, with the family or in a flat share. Adjusting the settings is often more convenient in the app than on the devices themselves, thanks to the memory function, the reference is faster than adjusting the device. However: If not all users have access to the machine via the app, one of them has to act as a coffee machine admin. If you absolutely don’t know what to do with apps related to coffee preparation, you can rest easy: All machines can still be made to make coffee by pressing a button.

