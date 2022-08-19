Smart clothes: what this fashion consists of

smart clothing sector. " height="1363" width="2048" class="" src="https://voonze.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/Smart- -what-this- - -of.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> Space suits have been one of the main areas of research in the smart clothing sector. smart clothing sector. " height="1363" width="2048" class="" src="https://voonze.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/Smart- -what-this- - -of.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

Clothing has played a fundamental role in the development of human society, on the one hand it has covered people from inclement weather such as cold or sun rays. sun but also, it has served as a way to express the culture and identity of the different communities.

And it is not a different situation than the current one, now it could be said that clothing is reflecting the technological advances that humanity has experienced in recent years, because the invention of clothing that integrates technological elements is becoming more and more frequent.

Blankets or blankets that are heated by means of a control, multifunctional pots or home automation elements are part of that portfolio, including clothing.

Some time ago Messi was the face of the campaign for an Adidas collection that incorporated USB sticks

- Advertisement -

However, what is related to the textile industry has taken its time to present its innovations to the public in terms of technology, since It is not as easy to integrate technological functions into clothing as it would be with elements that have always depended on electricity.

It is worth clarifying that on this occasion the intention is not to address the technological innovations that have occurred in industrial and clothing manufacturing machines, but rather the s that include intelligence and autonomy.

With the above, we would be talking about clothing with functions similar to those of smartwatches that allow monitor heart rate, count steps or receive notifications, in any case we would be talking about clothes that would make life easier.

This type of research has also focused on sports clothing to integrate intelligent functions.

But without a doubt, the aspect that textile manufacturers have mainly focused on is comfort, for example, clothing that can be cooled or warmed depending on the weather is already a possibility in some fashion brands .

- Advertisement -

Levi’s Y Under Armor They already have clothing collections for sale with this type of benefit, although, at the moment they are expensive for the average user.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT for its acronym in English) is one of these institutions that is developing garments designed for athletes with the ability to detect physical activity and body posture.

MIT has already developed several smart clothing projects

In general, although this type of clothing is still under development, it is expected that in the coming years some collections produced on a large scale will be known with the possibility that many people in the world will be able to wear these garments.

- Advertisement -

: