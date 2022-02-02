Smart appliances gain weight in Spanish homes

The smart home is no longer a promise for the future, but a reality. At least it is already in 25% of Spanish households. This follows from the first report on connected household appliances in Spain, which has created Haier Europe, one of the leading manufacturers of household appliances on the market, which already has a large number of connected devices in its range. A report detailing how is the connected home of the Spanishwhen it comes to analyzing which appliances are the most popular to buy with some kind of smart function.

Washers and dryers, preferred by consumers

According to the report, washers, dryers and washer dryers are the most widespread smart appliances currently in the Spanish market. Therefore, when it comes to getting a smart device, these are the ones preferred by consumers. Behind these are the refrigerators and ovens the other most popular home appliances with smart features. Logically, it is a growth that could not occur if the Spanish consumer were not aware of what an intelligent appliance implies, and all the advantages it brings us. In fact, three out of four Spaniards claim to know what an intelligent appliance is.

Haier Connected Home Haier

According to those surveyed in this report, the 32% define a smart appliance as one that has an Internet or Wi-Fi connection. Others, 25%, think that they are programmable appliances, or in the same percentage, those that can be controlled remotely from a smartphone. Other important factors for consumers when assessing a smart appliance are its ability to adapt to the needs of the user, 21%, that they have autonomous functions without the intervention of people, 16%, or that savings are also valued in consumption, by 9%.

Haier connected home controlled from smartphone Haier

Although if there is a determining factor when choosing an intelligent appliance by the Spaniards, that is energy saving, for 66%, followed by an improvement in the quality of life for 47%, remote control for the 42%, extra functions for 23%, security for 22% or the best use of the product for 21%. The purchase of a short-term smart appliance is at 11% of the plans of those surveyed, while in the medium term it is present in 46% of them. Finally, two very relevant data. More than a quarter of Spaniards already use a smartphone or a tablet to control household appliances or smart devices. While 40% would pay more for a smart appliance compared to a traditional one.

